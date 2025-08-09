BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, August 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» China’s Moyom Bio goes global in dermal filler market
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
China’s Moyom Bio goes global in dermal filler market
Aug. 8, 2025
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shanghai Moyom Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has launched its Aphranel Magiccrystal dermal filler, the first injectable calcium hydroxylapatite microsphere-based dermal filler developed in China, and the company is already expanding globally.
BioWorld MedTech
Newco news
Dermatologic
Asia-Pacific
NMPA