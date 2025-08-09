BioWorld - Saturday, August 9, 2025
China’s Moyom Bio goes global in dermal filler market

Aug. 8, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
Shanghai Moyom Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has launched its Aphranel Magiccrystal dermal filler, the first injectable calcium hydroxylapatite microsphere-based dermal filler developed in China, and the company is already expanding globally.
