FDA says Watchman access alert remedied by review of IFU

Aug. 8, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. FDA posted an Aug. 6 early alert regarding the use of the Watchman left atrial appendage device by Boston Scientific Corp., citing instances in which the device’s delivery system is associated with events of embolism.
