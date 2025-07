Immuno-oncology

PPP2R1A mutations associated with good response to immunotherapy

Immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy has proven effective against many types of solid tumors, but not many subtypes of ovarian cancer, including the rare subtype of ovarian clear cell carcinoma (OCCC). Now, researchers have identified a subtype of OCCC that involves inactivating mutations in the gene PPP2R1A and that responds well to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy.