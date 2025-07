Neurology/psychiatric

INM-901 attenuates pathology in a long-term 5xFAD mouse study

Researchers from Insmed Inc. presented findings on INM-901, a novel synthetic cannabinoid analogue, demonstrating its effects in the 5xFAD mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder characterized by cognitive decline and sensorimotor impairments, with no available treatments that effectively halt disease progression.