Endocrine/metabolic

Madrigal obtains rights to CSPC Pharmaceutical’s SYH-2086

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. have entered into an exclusive global license agreement for CSPC’s SYH-2086, a preclinical oral small-molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist and orforglipron derivative. The agreement supports Madrigal’s pipeline strategy to develop combination treatments for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).