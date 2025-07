Cancer

Serine protease PLAU may be target in triple-negative breast cancer

Characteristics of the tumor microenvironment are likely to contribute to the aggressiveness of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) and the extremely poor prognosis of those who suffer it. By analyzing patterns of gene expression in cancer-associated fibroblasts from TNBC tumors, researchers in China identified the PLAU gene as a driver of aggressive phenotype.