Innovent Biologics identifies new ISACs targeting TLR7/TLR8

Innovent Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd. has described antibody-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs) comprising antibody targeting folate receptor α (FOLR1; FR-α) or tumor-associated calcium signal transducer 2 (TACSTD2; TROP2) covalently bound to toll-like receptor 7 (TLR7) and/or toll-like receptor 8 (TLR8) agonist through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.