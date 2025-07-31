BioWorld - Thursday, July 31, 2025
Cancer

Astellas Engineered Small Molecules describes new compounds for mitochondrial disorders

July 31, 2025
Astellas Engineered Small Molecules UK Ltd. has outlined compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of mitochondrial disorders.
