Cancer

New antibody-drug conjugate detailed in Beone Medicines patent

Beone Medicines (Beijing) Co. Ltd. has disclosed an antibody-drug conjugate comprising an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 isoform 2 (FGFR2; FGFR2b) covalently linked to cytotoxic agent through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of small-cell lung cancer (SCLC) and gastric cancer.