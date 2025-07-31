BioWorld - Thursday, July 31, 2025
Cancer

Chengdu Huajian Science synthesizes new aromatic hydrazide derivatives

July 31, 2025
Chengdu Huajian Science Co. Ltd. has patented aromatic hydrazide derivatives reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
