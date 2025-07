AAIC 2025: Leqembi rides on real-world, subq autoinjector data

A month away from the PDUFA decision date for a Leqembi (lecanemab) subcutaneous autoinjector to be used for maintenance dosing for those with early Alzheimer’s disease, Eisai Co. Ltd. and Biogen Inc. presented clinical data at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 in Toronto, showing comparable efficacy and safety to the FDA-approved intravenous formulation.