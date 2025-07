Soligenix has phase IIa success in rare disease Behçet's

Soligenix Inc.’s phase IIa study of SGX-945 (dusquetide) for treating oral ulcers in those with Behçet's disease showed biological efficacy in the proof-of-concept study. The positive results propelled the company’s stock (NASDAQ:SNGX) a hefty 134% higher on July 31, with shares closing at $2.93 each.