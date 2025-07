Adopt MFN pricing or else, drug companies told

President Donald Trump sent letters July 31 to the CEOs of 17 major drug manufacturers doing business in the U.S., giving them 60 days to comply with his May 12 executive order (EO) on most-favored-nation (MFN) pricing. The EO appealed to drug companies to undertake MFN pricing voluntarily to end the freeloading in which other developed countries pay, on average, three times less than Americans are charged for the same medicines.