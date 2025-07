Index insights

Nektar soars on atopic dermatitis data, leads drug developer gainers in Q2

The BioWorld Drug Developers Index (BDDI) rebounded in the second quarter, ending the first half (H1) of 2025 up 1.23% after being down 7.36% at the end of March and 5.52% at April’s close. The BDDI continued to track just below the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained 3.64% in H1, and outperformed the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, which ended June down 1.92%.