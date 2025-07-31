BioWorld - Thursday, July 31, 2025
Regulatory actions for July 31, 2025

Regulatory snapshots, including global drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: Actio, Kedrion, Neuvivo, Sanofi, Vivace.
