BioWorld - Saturday, August 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Eyes on the prize: FDA approves Lenz’s drops for presbyopia

Aug. 1, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
With the U.S. FDA’s approval of Lenz Therapeutics Inc.’s Vizz (aceclidine ophthalmic solution), there is a third eye drop on the market for treating presbyopia. Vizz, however, is the first aceclidine-based eye drop for adults.
BioWorld Regulatory Ocular Small molecule U.S. FDA