BioWorld - Saturday, August 2, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
Eyes on the prize: FDA approves Lenz's drops for presbyopia
Eyes on the prize: FDA approves Lenz’s drops for presbyopia
Aug. 1, 2025
By
Lee Landenberger
No Comments
With the U.S. FDA’s approval of Lenz Therapeutics Inc.’s Vizz (aceclidine ophthalmic solution), there is a third eye drop on the market for treating presbyopia. Vizz, however, is the first aceclidine-based eye drop for adults.
BioWorld
Regulatory
Ocular
Small molecule
U.S.
FDA