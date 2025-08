Biopharma nonprofit deals and grants 2025

NIH leads grant funding as awards top $1.1B in 2025

Nonprofit dealmaking in biopharma has been limited in 2025, with total disclosed value reaching just $99.7 million through July. Nearly all of that came in January, when deals totaled $96.9 million. After a quiet first quarter, modest activity resumed with $1.4 million in April and $1.6 million in July, while the other months saw no reported nonprofit partnerships.