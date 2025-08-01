BioWorld - Friday, August 1, 2025
Inflammatory

Nosis Bio chooses first development candidate for fibrosis

Aug. 1, 2025
Nosis Bio Inc. has nominated its first development candidate for fibrosis, marking the company’s transition into IND-enabling studies.
