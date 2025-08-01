BioWorld - Friday, August 1, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

A potentially safe activator of Kv7 potassium channels to treat epilepsy

Aug. 1, 2025
In the search for effective and safe Kv7 activators, a collaboration spanning Belgium, Germany and Italy has identified JNJ-37822681 as a promising lead.
