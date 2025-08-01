Immuno-oncology

A three-armed activator of natural killer cells against head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Prognosis is extremely poor for patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), which accounts for around 90% of all head and neck cancer. Especially in the more aggressive subtype of HNSCC that is not associated with human papilloma virus infection, the natural killer cells that could fight HNSCC tumors are inhibited within the tumor microenvironment, in part because of the hypoxic conditions.