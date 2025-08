Immuno-oncology

CD276xCD3 bispecific antibody shows preclinical promise for the treatment of endometrial cancer

Endometrial cancer is the second most prevalent gynecological malignancy. Current standard treatments for endometrial cancer typically include a combination of surgery, radiation therapy and, in some cases, chemotherapy or hormonal therapy, depending on the tumor stage and molecular characteristics. However, the outcomes for metastatic and recurrent cases remain poor.