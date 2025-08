Cancer

Sec61 inhibitors block multiple Sec61 client proteins with tolerability and efficacy

Sec61 is a critical component of the protein translocation machinery that mediates the entry of most secreted and transmembrane proteins into the endoplasmic reticulum. Sec61 has been proposed as a promising therapeutic target to block the expression of protumorigenic factors, with the potential to modulate both tumor-intrinsic and -extrinsic factors.