Musculoskeletal

Muna Therapeutics describes new TREM2 agonists

Aug. 1, 2025
Muna Therapeutics ApS has patented triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of osteoporosis, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, type 2 diabetes and more.
