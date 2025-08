Cancer

Nanjing Gentai Pharmaceutical Technology identifies new PARP-1/ULK1 dual inhibitors

Nanjing Gentai Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. has divulged dual inhibitors of poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP-1; ARTD1) and serine/threonine-protein kinase ULK1 reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.