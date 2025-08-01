BioWorld - Friday, August 1, 2025
Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sector
Cancer

1200 Pharma discovers new GTPase KRAS mutant degradation inducers

Aug. 1, 2025
1200 Pharma LLC has synthesized GTPase KRAS (G12D mutant) degradation inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
