BioWorld - Friday, August 1, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Flare Therapeutics reports new TP53 mutant activators

Aug. 1, 2025
Flare Therapeutics Inc. has disclosed cellular tumor antigen p53 (TP53) (Y220C mutant) activators reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents