Immuno-oncology

Radiopharm Theranostics cleared to advance RV-01 into clinic

Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. announced that the U.S. FDA has cleared the IND application for betabart (RV-01), its Lu177-B7H3 monoclonal antibody designed with strong affinity for the 4Ig isoform of B7-H3 that is highly expressed in tumors and not in healthy tissues.