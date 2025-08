Lepu out-licenses T-cell engagers to newco Excalipoint for $857M

Lepu Biopharma Co. Ltd. has out-licensed two preclinical T-cell engagers to Shanghai-based newco Excalipoint in a deal worth $857.5 million plus equity interest. Under the deal terms, Excalipoint gains an exclusive global license to CTM-012 and CTM-013, developed by Lepu’s Topabody T-cell engager platform. In exchange, Lepu will receive $10 million up front and up to $847.5 million in development and commercial-based milestones, plus tiered royalties on sales.