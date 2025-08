Workload reductions figure into FDA’s FY2026 user fees

While inflation in the U.S. is hovering below 3%, increases in some FDA user fees for fiscal 2026 are tripling that rate. PDUFA fees for branded prescription drugs and biological products will see a 9% hike come Oct. 1, and the increase in MDUFA fees will more than double the inflation rate with a 7% hike across the board.