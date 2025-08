Sham response variability mars Spine’s phase III pain trial

Spine Biopharma Inc. cited an “inconsistent sham control response” among some of the sites in its phase III study testing SB-01 as an intradiscal treatment for patients with chronic low back pain associated with degenerative disc disease. The study, dubbed MODEL, fell short of statistical significance on pain intensity and pain-related function, despite showing numerical and clinically meaningful improvements.