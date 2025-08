Quitter jitters? Dropouts mar Praxis FOS vormatrigine phase II

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is making a change to its upcoming registrational, 400-patient Power2 study – adding a dose arm plus a depression/mood endpoint – based on encouraging phase II data from the Radiant study with vormatrigine in focal onset seizure (FOS) patients over an eight-week period. Specifically, Power2 will test 20 mg, 30 mg, and 40 mg of the drug against placebo for 12 weeks.