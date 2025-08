Growing, pain: Journavx on the move as Vertex reports 2Q hitches

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s bad news from a phase II pain study and separately on the regulatory front caused shares (NASDAQ:VRTX) to close Aug. 5 at $393.83, down $78.44, or 16%. Vertex rolled out top-line results from the phase II dose-ranging study to test the safety and efficacy of its NaV1.8 pain signal inhibitor, VX-993, in tackling acute pain after bunionectomy.