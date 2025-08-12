BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Home
Spinefrontiers CEO sentenced to one year of supervised release
Spinefrontiers CEO sentenced to one year of supervised release
Aug. 11, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
Kingsley Chin, the CEO of Spinefrontier Inc., has been sentenced to a year of supervised release for his role in the payment of less than $5,000 in consulting fees to a surgeon who provided no consulting services.
