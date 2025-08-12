BioWorld - Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Spinefrontiers CEO sentenced to one year of supervised release

Aug. 11, 2025
By Mark McCarty
Kingsley Chin, the CEO of Spinefrontier Inc., has been sentenced to a year of supervised release for his role in the payment of less than $5,000 in consulting fees to a surgeon who provided no consulting services.
