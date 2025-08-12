BioWorld - Tuesday, August 12, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Research details new AI-enhanced 3D ultrasound imaging method

Aug. 11, 2025
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
A research team from Pusan National University has developed a novel deep learning model coined Moglo-Net, designed to enable three-dimensional reconstruction of images from hand-held ultrasound procedures.
BioWorld MedTech Cancer Gastrointestinal Oncology Orthopedics Artificial intelligence Digital health Asia-Pacific