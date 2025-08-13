BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
TEAM NB proposes centralized resource office to deal with MDR, IVDR

Aug. 12, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The issues facing the EU’s Medical Device Regulation and the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation are the stuff of legend, but the EU’s notified body group, TEAM NB, has proposed a mechanism to deal with some of the administrative problems.
