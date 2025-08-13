BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» Nyxoah wins FDA approval for Genio OSA treatment
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Nyxoah wins FDA approval for Genio OSA treatment
Aug. 12, 2025
By
Holland Johnson
Nyxoah SA may now help make dreams come true here in the U.S. with its FDA approval for the Genio system for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Europe
U.S.
FDA
PMA