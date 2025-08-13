BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Nyxoah wins FDA approval for Genio OSA treatment

Aug. 12, 2025
By Holland Johnson
Nyxoah SA may now help make dreams come true here in the U.S. with its FDA approval for the Genio system for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea.
