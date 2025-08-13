BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Regulatory actions for August 13, 2025

Aug. 13, 2025
Regulatory snapshots, including global submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations: BTL Industrires, Subtle Medical.
BioWorld MedTech Briefs Regulatory actions