BioWorld - Tuesday, August 5, 2025
Cancer

Vrise Therapeutics identifies new USP1 inhibitors

Aug. 4, 2025
Vrise Therapeutics Inc. has discovered ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal hydrolase 1 (USP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
