Neurology/psychiatric

Wavebreak Therapeutics discovers new α-synuclein aggregation inhibitors

Wavebreak Therapeutics LLC has identified thiazole compounds acting as α-synuclein (SNCA) aggregation inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of amyloidosis, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, frontotemporal dementia, Gaucher disease, Lewy body dementia, multiple system atrophy, progressive supranuclear palsy and Parkinson’s disease, among others.