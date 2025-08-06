BioWorld - Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Cancer

Accendatech describes new parthenolide analogues

Aug. 5, 2025
Scientists from Luoyang Accendatech Co. Ltd. and Tianjin Accendatech Technology Co. Ltd. have disclosed fluorine-containing parthenolide derivatives and their prodrugs reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
