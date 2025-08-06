Neurology/psychiatric

Merck’s MK-2214 shows potential to slow Alzheimer’s pathology

Abnormal tau aggregation is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and a major contributor to neurodegeneration, synaptic dysfunction, and progressive functional decline. Antibodies against extracellular tau represent a potential therapeutic approach aimed at reducing pathological spread and delaying the clinical progression of AD. Researchers from Merck & Co., Inc. presented the preclinical development of MK-2214, a murine IgG2a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the pathological phospho-epitope pSer413 of the tau protein.