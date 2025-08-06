Infection

A potentially therapeutic vaccine against chronic hepatitis B

Chronic infection with hepatitis B virus affects around a quarter of a billion people globally, and it can increase risk of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. Such infection is typically treated with nucleoside analogues, which do not eliminate it entirely. Therefore researchers have been searching for effective vaccines that could work not only in the classical sense of preventing infection from becoming chronic, but also in a therapeutic sense of curing already chronic infection.