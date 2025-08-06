BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Index insights
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Coronavirus
More reports can be found here
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, August 6, 2025
See today's BioWorld Asia
Home
» Allergens attack by way of pores in epithelial cell membrane
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Allergens attack by way of pores in epithelial cell membrane
Aug. 5, 2025
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Chinese scientists have discovered a common mechanism by which structurally distinct proteins elicit an allergic reaction, showing they cause the formation of pores in epithelial airway cells.
BioWorld Asia
Science