Allergens attack by way of pores in epithelial cell membrane

Aug. 5, 2025
By Nuala Moran
Chinese scientists have discovered a common mechanism by which structurally distinct proteins elicit an allergic reaction, showing they cause the formation of pores in epithelial airway cells.
