BioWorld - Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Australian researchers identify world-first treatments to prevent HTLV-1 infection

Aug. 5, 2025
By Tamra Sami
Around 10 million people globally live with the life-threatening human T-cell lymphotropic virus type-1 (HTLV-1), yet it remains a poorly understood disease that currently has no preventative treatments and no cure.
