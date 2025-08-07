BioWorld - Thursday, August 7, 2025
Breaking News: Trump administration impacts continue to roil the life sciences sectorSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Neurology/psychiatric

Chinese scientists report new NMDA receptor antagonists for sedation

Aug. 7, 2025
Researchers from Huiankai (Xiamen) Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd., Quanzhou Haichuang Pharmaceutical Technology Co. Ltd. and Suzhou Grandkol Pharm Technology Co. Ltd. have discovered new compounds.
BioWorld Science Neurology/psychiatric Patents