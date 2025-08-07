BioWorld - Thursday, August 7, 2025
Raymon Pharma identifies new compounds for ocular hypertension

Aug. 7, 2025
Suzhou Raymon Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has patented compounds reported to be useful for the treatment of ocular hypertension.
