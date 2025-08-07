BioWorld - Thursday, August 7, 2025
Gastrointestinal

Hefei Institutes of Physical Science divulges new PGK1 inhibitors

Aug. 7, 2025
Hefei Institutes of Physical Science Chinese Academy of Sciences has synthesized phosphoglycerate kinase 1 (PGK1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
