Rivo Bio describes new 5-HT2A receptor agonists

Aug. 7, 2025
Rivo Bio Inc. has disclosed compounds acting as 5-HT2A receptor agonists reported to be useful for the treatment of depression, schizophrenia and anxiety disorders.
