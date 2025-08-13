BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Bayer secures KRAS G12D inhibitor with $1.3B Kumquat deal

Aug. 12, 2025
By Karen Carey
With a packed pipeline of drug candidates targeting multiple markers of cancer, Bayer AG signed on for a new project, this time going after the KRAS pathway with a global deal that could bring Kumquat Biosciences Inc. up to $1.3 billion in payments.
