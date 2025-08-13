BioWorld - Wednesday, August 13, 2025
See today's BioWorld
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Two phase III wins for Novartis in autoimmune diseases

Aug. 12, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
No Comments
Novartis AG’s monoclonal antibody, ianalumab, has notched back-to-back wins, one in treating Sjögren’s disease and the other for primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).  In Sjögren’s, which has no U.S. FDA-approved treatment, the phase III Neptunus-1 and Neptunus-2 studies are the first phase III trials to prompt statically significant reductions in adults with the autoimmune disease. In ITP, a disease that has yet to see a cure, top-line data of a phase III study of ianalumab combined with eltrombopag stretched to the time to treatment failure compared to placebo, the primary endpoint showing the maintenance of safe platelet levels.
BioWorld Clinical Immune Monoclonal antibody Europe U.S.